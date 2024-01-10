Latest News

As winter temperatures plunge and the chill becomes more biting, it’s crucial to take precautions to ensure personal safety during frigid weather conditions. Here are 11 must-read severe cold weather safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

  1. Limit Outdoor Activities: Minimize outdoor activities, especially for the elderly, very young, and pets.
  2. Dress in Layers: Wear loose-fitting, lightweight layers with tightly woven, water-repellent outer garments. Invest in high-quality thermal underwear and consider wearing runners’ tights for added warmth.
  3. Wear the Right Gear: Prioritize protection for hands and feet with wool-lined gloves or mittens, sturdy waterproof boots, a hat covering your ears, and a scarf for additional face and mouth protection.
  4. Prevent Frostbite: Recognize symptoms like loss of feeling and a pale appearance in extremities. If detected, move to a warm room, soak in warm water, and seek medical help. Avoid massaging or using a heating pad.
  5. Protect Pets: Bring pets inside during extreme cold and provide adequate shelter. Their paws, noses, and ears are susceptible to frostbite.
  6. Recognize Hypothermia Signs: Be aware of uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, and seek immediate medical care if your body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
  7. Safe Heat Sources: Take precautions when using alternate heating sources. Ensure proper ventilation, keep a fire extinguisher handy, and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. If using a generator, do so safely outdoors.
  8. Seal Unused Rooms: Keep warmth in by sealing off unused rooms with rolled-up towels under doors. Cover windows at night with extra blankets or sheets, or use insulating window film.
  9. Preserve Food: In case of a power outage, use the outdoors as a makeshift freezer for food. Cover items to protect from wildlife.
  10. Prevent Frozen Pipes: Wrap pipes in insulation or layers of newspapers, covered with plastic to keep out moisture. Allow a trickle of water to prevent freezing, and learn how to shut off water in case of a burst pipe.
  11. Be a Good Neighbor: Check in with elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors to ensure their safety.

As winter intensifies, incorporating these safety measures into your routine will go a long way in safeguarding against the dangers of severe cold weather. Stay warm and stay safe!

