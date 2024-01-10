Carolyn Sue Jones, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:13 a.m., on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born February 21, 1948, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Forrest Campbell and Rita (Nicholson) Mickelson. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Jasper V.F.W. She had an artistic flair and loved to paint and puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela Oser in 2026; a stillborn brother; and a stillborn great-granddaughter, Aubriaunna Blair.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Brian Boyer of Huntingburg; siblings, Don Mickelson of Jasper, Kathy (Pat) Merkle of Dubois, Rita (Kenny) Lindauer of Ferdinand; 8 grandchildren; caregiver/granddaughter, Brandi (Gage) Blair of Owensboro; 11 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn Jones will be held at 5:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Nass and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

