Parents Supporting Education Jasper has announced The Free Hugs Project Event, with two family-friendly events that are free, open to the public and all ages, and featuring Motivational Speaker and Peace Activist, Ken E. Nwadike, Jr.

Ken Nwadike Jr. is a peace activist, motivational speaker, and video journalist known as the Free Hugs Guy online. Nwadike Jr. is the founder of the Free Hugs Project, which aims to promote peace and positive interactions during riots, protests, and catastrophic events. Ken’s Free Hugs message, just like Dr. King’s, is focused primarily on kindness and how a small act of kindness, such as a hug can go a long way. More about Ken and The Free Hugs Project can be found at, freehugsproject.com.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 from 12 to 1 PM at the VUJ Campus at The CTIM Building Theater. In addition to the free afternoon event, a free lunch will be provided as well.

The second event will take place on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 from 6 to 7 PM at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in the Atrium. Snacks will be provided.



For more information and to RSVP, visit parentssupportingeducation.org or email them at, parentssejasper@gmail.com.