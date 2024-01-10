Jasper Community Arts (JCA) is thrilled to present Camp Create Spring Break, an engaging art camp tailored for children aged 8-12. The artistic festivities will unfold at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, during the week of Spring Break, scheduled for March 25-28th.

Young campers can look forward to immersive art workshops spanning various mediums, coupled with interactive exploration of JCA galleries through engaging games and activities. The sessions will be orchestrated by a team of experienced professionals, including artists, art teachers, the Education Coordinator, and dedicated JCA staff.

Camp Create Spring Break 2024 will focus on introducing participants to the works of three distinguished artists: Georgia O’Keeffe, Henri Matisse, and Katsushika Hokusai. This unique blend of artistic exposure aims to inspire creativity and nurture a deeper appreciation for diverse artistic expressions.

Enrollment in this artistic adventure is priced at $40 per child, with the camp accommodating up to 25 eager participants. Low-income scholarships are available for children eligible for free and reduced school lunch programs.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to secure a spot for their budding artists by registering at JCA’s website. For those needing assistance with the registration process, the JCA team is just a phone call away at 812-482-3070. It’s important to note that registration will close on March 15th, so early sign-ups are encouraged.

Jasper Community Arts operates as a vital department within the City of Jasper, with additional support generously provided by Friends of the Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Special appreciation goes to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana for their ongoing support.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to ignite your child’s passion for art and creativity at Camp Create Spring Break 2024. Join us for a week filled with artistic exploration, learning, and fun!