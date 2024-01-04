An investigation on January 2, 2024 between the Dubois County Sheriffs Office and the Huntingburg Police Department lead to the arrest of a Dubois County resident on charges related to illegal narcotics.

Jeremiah J. Tredway, 41, of Huntingburg is charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, level 3 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug, level 5 felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, level 6 felony

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, level 6 felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor

Possession of a Drug Screen Altering Device, Class B misdemeanor

The investigation began when law enforcement officers received information that Jeremiah Tredway, 41, of Huntingburg, was dealing illegal narcotics. Upon further investigation into the information received, law enforcement applied for and was granted a search warrant for Tredway’s residence on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Upon execution of the search warrant, officers seized multiple items from Jeremiah Tredway’s residence. These items included 33 syringes, 1 including suspected liquid heroin, 3 plastic baggies containing suspected heroin and fentanyl weighing approximately 3.9 grams, 6 plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 14.8 grams, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The items listed were seized and secured for evidence and transported to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. Tredway was then taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center on the above charges.

This collaborative effort reflects the unwavering commitment of local law enforcement to combat illegal narcotics activities and ensure the safety of our communities. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement agencies work diligently to reduce crime throughout our communities.