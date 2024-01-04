Robert D. “Bob” Albertson, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bob was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, on June 29, 1949, to Andy and Colleen (Mounce) Albertson. He married Marilyn “Heidy” Vonderheide on August 2, 1986. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2012.

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Jasper High School.

After high school, Bob served in the Navy as a dental technician.

He retired as an office manager from Ireland Feed and Grain.

Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and the Jasper Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed driving his ’81 Mustang Cobra, golfing, animals, gardening and traveling to Florida. He was an avid collector of Nascars, skeletons, coins, sports memorabilia, and jewelry.

He is survived by his significant other; Diana Newman and her daughters; Heather and Vanessa and their families, sister-in-law; Laura Albertson, brother-in-law; Toby Fitch, three nieces; Carrie Albertson, Brooke Albertson, Kelly Ash and her two children; Trey Baker and Teagan Ash, and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, one brother; Mike Albertson, and one sister; Terry Fitch.

A funeral service for Robert D. “Bob” Albertson will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military rites at the funeral home. A burial will be held at a later date in Enlow Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. Pastor LG Lance will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or a favorite charity.

