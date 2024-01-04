Latest News

Yesterday evening, January 3, 2024, troopers with the Indiana State Police served a warrant on Alicia Kellems that was connected to the attempted murder arrests from December 2022. After about a year of investigation, Indiana State Police Detectives were able to find probable cause to file charges on Kellems. The Perry County Prosecutor’s office granted an arrest warrant for Kellems for her participation in the attempted murder. Kellems was transported to the Perry County jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

  • Alicia D. Kellems, 33, Huntingburg, IN.

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death – Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death (Conspiracy)- Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement – Level 3 Felony

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement (Conspiracy) – Level 3 Felony

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – Level 5 Felony

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Conspiracy) – Level 5 Felony

Arresting Officers – Trooper Andrew Jones, Trooper Chase Snider, and Trooper Jonathan Villanueva

On By Joey Rehl

