On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 9:22 pm, Spencer County Deputies, EMS, and First Responders responded to a single-vehicle accident on SR 70, near New Hope Baptist Church.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle, heading westbound, veered off the north side of the roadway, colliding with two trees before coming to a rest on the north side of the roadway within a ditch. Speed is believed to be a factor.

The driver, identified as Darius Watkins, 19 years old from Cannelton, Ind., was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Spencer County EMS to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstructionists are currently investigating this accident.

The Spencer County EMS, Chrisney Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department, and the Santa Claus Police Department assisted with this accident.

Photo credit belongs to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Atkins

