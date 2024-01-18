In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mary Leah Siegel, President of the Sister Cities of Jasper Inc, to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event, “Wine & Dine Your Valentine” where the Wine Queens of Germany come to visit and guide a four-course dinner with wine and beer pairings.

To reserve your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-and-dine-your-valentine-wine-sampling-4-course-dinner-music-fun-tickets-794782344387?fbclid=IwAR08xfaNiAF5o0g1pdN32xHNG4rkUCSOim1Qs09lMMb78Z0c3jiarIBgY34

