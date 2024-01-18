Latest News

Indiana One-Step-Closer to Supporting Term Limits in The U.S. Congress Date Night And Belt Making Class at the Pour Haus in Tell City Public Comments Now Open Before New White-tailed Deer Laws Are Made Senator Messmer’s Auto Training Bill Passes Senate Unanimously ISAC Announces Winter Meeting

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mary Leah Siegel, President of the Sister Cities of Jasper Inc, to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event, “Wine & Dine Your Valentine” where the Wine Queens of Germany come to visit and guide a four-course dinner with wine and beer pairings.

To reserve your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-and-dine-your-valentine-wine-sampling-4-course-dinner-music-fun-tickets-794782344387?fbclid=IwAR08xfaNiAF5o0g1pdN32xHNG4rkUCSOim1Qs09lMMb78Z0c3jiarIBgY34

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post