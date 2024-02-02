Latest News

Jasper Police Department responded to an accident that occurred early this morning at the intersection of US 231 and Hoffman Rd involving two vehicles.

Steve Wotring of Whiteland, IN, driving a 2022 International, attempted to make a left turn onto Hoffman Rd while traveling north on US 231. Trinity Hayes, a resident of Jasper, IN, was also traveling north on US 231 in a 1998 Toyota. Wotring failed to notice Hayes approaching around the curve, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and neither driver required transportation to the hospital. However, both vehicles sustained damages, with Wotring’s vehicle incurring approximately $1000 in damages, while Hayes’s vehicle suffered around $10,000 in damages.

On By Joey Rehl

