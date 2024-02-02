Jasper Police Department responded to an accident that occurred early this morning at the intersection of US 231 and Hoffman Rd involving two vehicles.

Steve Wotring of Whiteland, IN, driving a 2022 International, attempted to make a left turn onto Hoffman Rd while traveling north on US 231. Trinity Hayes, a resident of Jasper, IN, was also traveling north on US 231 in a 1998 Toyota. Wotring failed to notice Hayes approaching around the curve, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and neither driver required transportation to the hospital. However, both vehicles sustained damages, with Wotring’s vehicle incurring approximately $1000 in damages, while Hayes’s vehicle suffered around $10,000 in damages.