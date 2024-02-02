Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand is accepting applications for Food Booths and Events for this year’s 2024 Ferdinand Heimatfest on June 21st and 22nd at the Ferdinand Community Center.



All food booths and events must be run by Dubois County Non-for-Profits. Registration forms can be found by visiting www.ferdinandheimatfest.com under the Vendors tab or contacting Neil Weyer at 812-661-2711 or nweyer1490@gmail.com.

All groups will need to submit a list of the food they intend on serving, or the event they intend to host. No duplication will be permitted.

All groups, menus, and events are subject to approval by the Heimatfest Committee.



Registrations must be submitted by Tuesday, March 5th

.