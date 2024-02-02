The Jasper Strassenfest Committee is pleased to announce the theme and Hoffmarschalls, as well as a highly anticipated location change, for the 46th Annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held August 1-4, 2024 in downtown Jasper, Indiana. The theme for the 46th Annual Jasper Strassenfest is “German Flair on the Square”, which marks the festival’s return to its original location around the downtown courthouse square.

The Strassenfest Committee chose the theme to celebrate the rejuvenated downtown square and to emphasize the important role that Jasper’s downtown businesses play in our community. In keeping with the theme, longtime Jasper downtown business owners and advocates, Jim Siebert and Maureen Braun, will represent the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association (GDJBA) as Co-Hoffmarschalls. Jim and Maureen will be recognized during opening ceremonies and will represent the GDJBA in the Jasper Strassenfest parade held Sunday, August 4th. Laura Grammer will serve in her second year as the Jasper Strassenfest Chairman.

The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association is a group of over 100 locally owned and operated small businesses – from hardware, clothing, furniture, decor and more stores to restaurants, salons, and anything in between. The GDJBA promotes Jasper as a place to live, eat, play, stay, and work – through retail efforts and special community events, as well as putting physical and financial support right back into Jasper. Whether a merchant has been a part of GDJBA for 1 year or 100 years, their mission remains steadfast – to collaboratively provide Jasper’s residents and its visitors with outstanding products and service.

The familiarity of the Dubois County not-for-profit booths, games and events along with free entertainment will again return to the downtown square. New, will be the excitement of the updated layout which accommodates the beautiful changes made to the square. The beautification project in progress on North and South Main Streets will also be incorporated. Festival maps with the location of your favorite booths, events, and entertainment will be shared closer to the date of the Strassenfest.