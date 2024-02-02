The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2024 Coffee and Conversation series with Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

The events will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on the following Thursdays: February 15, June 20, and October 17.

Head over to the Jasper Train Depot where the Chamber will provide coffee for attendees.

No RSVP is required, just show up! This is a fantastic opportunity to meet with Mayor Vonderheide, stay updated on the latest happenings in the City of Jasper, and participate in a Q&A session.

Don’t miss out on this chance to engage with your community and local leadership.