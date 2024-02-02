Darla A. Kelly, age 58, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Darla was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 1, 1965, to Paul and Mary (Goode) Harris.

She worked at St. Charles Health Campus as a Qualified Medical Assistant.

Darla enjoyed days at the lake, gardening, watching thriller movies, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by five children; Rachel Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Angel Dill, Maddilyn Dill, and Ennvi Dill, and one sister; Paula Dill.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Ronald and Kenneth Harris.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

