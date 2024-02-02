Dennis Reutman, 84, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, January 31st, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Dennis was born August 11, 1939, in Ferdinand to August and Theresa (Brinkman) Reutman. He married Emma Jean Auffart on August 14, 1965, in St. Ferdinand Church. She preceded him in death on May 4, 1982. Dennis married Diane Wessel on February 23, 1985, in Huntingburg United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2024. Dennis was a lifelong farmer who loved being with his kids and grandkids. He loved God dearly and was always lending a helping hand to others.

Dennis is survived by four daughters, Kim (Chad) Sergesketter of Evansville, Kristi (Jeff) Young, Amy (Jeff) Fraze, and Melanie (Roy) Mills all of Huntingburg; three sons, Jason Reutman of Indianapolis, Randy Sturgeon of Dale and Kevin (Amanda) Sturgeon of Georgia; sister, Jeanette Auffart; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his wives, Emma Jean Auffart and Diane Reutman; two daughters, Jenny Seaton and Rhonda Harlen: a grandson, Anthony Sturgeon; daughter-in-law, Mindy Sturgeon; two brothers, Clarence and Robert Reutman and a sister, Delores Schaeffer.

Funeral services for Dennis and his wife, Diane Reutman will be Saturday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM ET at Huntingburg Church of the Nazarene. Burial of Dennis will follow in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 AM ET until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com