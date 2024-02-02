Diane Reutman, 81, of Ferdinand, passed away, on Monday, January 29th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Diane was born June 23, 1942, in Dale to Oscar and Elenora (Dilger) Wessel. She married Dennis Reutman on February 23, 1985, in Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Dennis passed away on January 31, 2024. Diane enjoyed reading, quilting, and flowers. Diane loved God dearly, and along with her husband Dennis, was always willing to help people.

Diane is survived by four daughters, Melanie (Roy) Mills of Huntingburg, Kim (Chad) Sergesketter of Evansville, Kristi (Jeff) Young of Huntingburg and Amy (Jeff) Fraze of Huntingburg; three sons, Randy Sturgeon of Dale, Kevin (Amanda) Sturgeon of Georgia and Jason Reutman of Indianapolis; four brothers, Ralph (Diane) Wessel of Michigan, Kenneth (Luana) Wessel of Mariah Hill, Dan (Marie) Wessel of Mariah Hill and Fred (Therese) Wessel of Celestine; two sisters, Mary Pancake of Velpen and Norma Jean (Tom) Begle of Huntingburg; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Harlen and Jenny Seaton; a grandson, Anthony Sturgeon; a daughter-in-law, Mindy Sturgeon and a sister, Linda Greener.

Funeral services for Diane and her husband Dennis Reutman will be Saturday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM ET at Huntingburg Church of the Nazarene. Burial of Diane will follow in BretzvilleCemetery. Friends may call from 9 AM ET until the time of services.