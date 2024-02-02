On Thursday evening the Jasper Police Department responded to a domestic incident that was happening at 3828 North Portersville Road. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an 18-year-old male subject identified as Avery Atkins. At that time the odor of marijuana was detected in the room and the victim in the incident gave consent to search the room and bathrooms where the marijuana was located.

Avery Atkins was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center. He is being charged with the following:

Battery (Class B Misdemeanor)

Battery Domestic (Class A Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)

Interference with the Reporting of a Crime (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

It’s important to note that these are NOT convictions, only charges. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.