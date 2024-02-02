Women ages 16 and up rejoice! The 2024 Women’s Wilderness Weekend is coming back to Patoka Lake for a full weekend of adventure from May 10 through May 12.

Activities include Dutch oven cooking, archery, rifle and shotgun shooting, basics in bushcraft, wildlife and plant identification, hunting 101, beginner kayaking, boat operations, wilderness first aid, and more.

Registration for this event closes on April 10th. The cost of this event is $85 and registrations are non-refundable.

Event space is limited to just 60 participants.

For more information, including where to go for your online registration, please visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page.