Eckerty Lodge #719, a Masonic Lodge in Crawford County, is inviting the public to their Squirrel and Rabbit Fry on Saturday, March 16th from 2 PM to 6 PM.

You do NOT have to be a Freemason or come from a family of Masons to attend this event.

This is a free-will donation event with no charge to the public.

Fresh rabbit, squirrel, green beans, mashed potatoes, desserts, and more are on the menu.

The Masonic Lodge is located at 1082 Bradford Street in Eckerty.