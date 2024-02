The St. Anthony Conversation Club will be hosting a 3-D archery shoot on Sunday, February 25 from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Kids aged 10 and under shoot for free at this event.

Food and drinks will be available.

There will also be an N.A.S.P. class available for those currently enrolled in the program.

For more information please call 812-630-1670.

The St Anthony Conservation Club is located at 6280 S Club Road in St. Anthony.