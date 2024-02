The Dubois County Highway Department will have daytime closures on Meridian Rd on Thursday, February 22nd and Friday, February 23rd for culvert work.

The road will be closed approximately 250 feet south of 15th Street on Thursday, February 22nd from 8am-3pm and on Friday, February 23rd from 8am-6pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Please find an alternate route during these times.