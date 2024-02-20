On Monday, February 12th, 2024, Detective Sergeant Brock Werne was contacted by the Crawford County Department of Child Services about an investigation into Cameron Watts (26) for battering an infant. The infant required immediate medical attention at the Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for severe, life-threatening brain injuries. Throughout the next couple of days, information and evidence was obtained to support charges being filed by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.

On February 16th, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Watts. On Monday, February 19th, 2024, Watts was arrested at the Crawford County Department of Child Services without incident and transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

Cameron Watts, 26, English, IN

Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14 Years Old – Level 3 Felony Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – Level 3 Felony

Arresting Officers – Detective Sergeant Brock Werne and Trooper Connor Giesler

Assisting Officers – Detective Robert Bennett and Detective Steven Peyton

Assisting Agencies – Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Department of Child Services, Crawford County EMS, and English Fire Department

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.