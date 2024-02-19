Joey Rehl speaks with Dean Vonderheide on upcoming construction coming to Main Street, the expansion of Mill Street, regional sewer district plans, and even more happening in Jasper’s near future.
Related Post
February 19, 2024
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Joey Rehl speaks with Dean Vonderheide on upcoming construction coming to Main Street, the expansion of Mill Street, regional sewer district plans, and even more happening in Jasper’s near future.