Latest News

St. Meinrad Alumni Association Announces Details for its 2024 Annual Day of Service Indiana Agricultural Products Valued at Over $18 Billion by USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service Census Indiana Conservation Officer Paul Crockett Chosen as 2023 District 8 Officer of the Year Sisters of St. Benedict Hosting Free Concert Featuring the Academy Chamber Orchestra Special Olympics Indiana Holding Dubois County 2024 Spring Sports Signups

Hop onboard the Spirit of Jasper excursion train for breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday, March 9 from 8:00- 9:30 a.m. Embark on this 1.5-hour train ride to enjoy breakfast and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Decorate a picture frame to take your photo home in style. Leave with some EGGSellent surprises. Tickets are $15 for ages 2 -11 and $20 for ages 12 to Adult.

Secure your families’ experience here https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=229677

Join them for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper, IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post