Hop onboard the Spirit of Jasper excursion train for breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday, March 9 from 8:00- 9:30 a.m. Embark on this 1.5-hour train ride to enjoy breakfast and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Decorate a picture frame to take your photo home in style. Leave with some EGGSellent surprises. Tickets are $15 for ages 2 -11 and $20 for ages 12 to Adult.

Secure your families’ experience here https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=229677

Join them for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper, IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.