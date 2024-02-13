Sunday Morning, February 11th, Trooper Nathaniel Kern stopped a vehicle for failing to dim bright lights on Clay Street in Jasper. Trooper Kern made contact with the driver, Jeromy Perkins. Perkins showed visible signs of impairment. Perkins was subsequently arrested for operating while impaired. Perkins was transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Jeromy Perkins, 52, Saint Anthony, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Nathaniel Kern

Assisting Officers – Trooper Andrew Jones, Trooper Leah Schnell, and Jasper Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law