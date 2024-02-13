Tuesday, February 13th at 5:41 am Jasper Police Department made an arrest during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Second and Saint Charles. The Driver was identified as Jason Luis Gutierrez Soto of Washington, the 29-year-old was found to be driving with a suspended license.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered marijuana and paraphernalia. Gutierrez Soto was promptly taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Gutierrez Soto now faces charges including possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.