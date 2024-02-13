Latest News

St. Meinrad Alumni Association Announces Details for its 2024 Annual Day of Service Indiana Agricultural Products Valued at Over $18 Billion by USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service Census Indiana Conservation Officer Paul Crockett Chosen as 2023 District 8 Officer of the Year Sisters of St. Benedict Hosting Free Concert Featuring the Academy Chamber Orchestra Special Olympics Indiana Holding Dubois County 2024 Spring Sports Signups

Tuesday, February 13th at 5:41 am Jasper Police Department made an arrest during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Second and Saint Charles. The Driver was identified as Jason Luis Gutierrez Soto of Washington, the 29-year-old was found to be driving with a suspended license.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered marijuana and paraphernalia. Gutierrez Soto was promptly taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Gutierrez Soto now faces charges including possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post