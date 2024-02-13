At approximately 7:14 am on Tuesday, TCPD officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a passenger vehicle near the intersection of State Road 66 (12th Street) and Tell Street. A 15-year-old pedestrian received rapid medical aid from first responders before being transported to the hospital for advanced medical care for serious injuries. During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Hannah Kleeman, and charge her with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, involving serious bodily injury.

There were no other occupants involved in the crash. Out of respect for the parties involved and their families, and amidst an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

TCPD was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County EMS, Perry County EMA, and Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation.

*ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*