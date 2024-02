Special Olympics Indiana has announced they will soon hold the Dubois County Spring Sports Signups for Bocce, Swimming, and Track and Field.

The Spring Sports Signups will take place on Monday, February 26th, 2024, at 5:30 PM at the Jasper High School Community Room. There will be a short meeting after the signups.

For more information or to ask any questions call Stephani Lane at (812) 630-4292.