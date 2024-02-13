The Sisters of St. Benedict has announced they will host a free concert directed by Aaron Boaz, featuring the Academy Chamber Orchestra, Bell Choir, and Church Choir.

This concert will be performed on Sunday, March 3rd at 3 PM EST, at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The concert will last approximately one hour and is free and open to the public, with a free-will offering for those who want to give their support.

The Academy Chamber Orchestra is based out of Floyds Knobs, and its director Aaron Boaz began violin study at age four. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from the University of Louisville and a

Master of Music in Violin Performance from Northwestern University. He made his European debut as a guest of the Belgian Grand Consulate and has performed in Ireland, England, Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and a sold-out performance in Vienna, Austria.

Boaz currently serves as sponsor and director of the Boaz Performance Academy in Floyds Knobs, the Music Performance Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, author of the Fiddle Steps Bluegrass Violin Method, and director of thePracticePro.com.

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand are grateful to the Verkamp family for establishing the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series Endowment in honor of Sister Mary Aquin and Sister Mary Ann Verkamp. Its purpose is to provide sacred music concerts and speakers for the monastic community and the public.

The Sisters of St. Benedict are accepting additional contributions to the endowment. For more information, call or e-mail the Mission Advancement office at 812-367-1411, ext. 2643, or donors@thedome.org.