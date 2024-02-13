Indiana Conservation Officer Paul Crockett, who serves Floyd County, has been selected as the 2023 District 8 Officer of the Year.

Crockett grew up in Floyd County and has served as a conservation officer since 2012. He attended Vincennes University, majoring in conservation law enforcement.

In addition to his duties as a field officer, he also serves as a public safety diver, swift water rescue instructor, cave rescue team member, and field training officer.

District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties.

The district award puts Crockett in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district award winners.