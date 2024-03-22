The entire 2024 Ireland St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade, from the corner of Trimark Surveying LLC, in Ireland, Indiana.
Recorded: March 17th, 2024
MC: Kaitlyn Neukam
Recorded by: Jeremy Markos
