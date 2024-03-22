Latest News

The entire 2024 Ireland St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade, from the corner of Trimark Surveying LLC, in Ireland, Indiana.

Recorded: March 17th, 2024

MC: Kaitlyn Neukam

Recorded by: Jeremy Markos

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

