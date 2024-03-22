A little after 2:30 Friday morning, the Jasper Police were dispatched to the Holiday In Express located at 2000 Hospitality Drive about a male subject breaking into a room. Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the resident of the room who informed them of what happened during a quick investigation determined the subject, identified as 29-year-old Derrick Wyatt of Powell, TN was intoxicated.

A search of Wyatt’s person found him to have drug paraphernalia on his person. JPD was also able to establish Wyatt had damaged more hotel property while impaired.

He was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.