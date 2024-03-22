On Wednesday Evening, March 20th, Senior Trooper Jason Dunsworth was working the Spencer County area near Grandview. Senior Trooper Dunsworth observed a vehicle speeding and stopped the vehicle. Senior Trooper Dunsworth made contact with the driver, Joshua Jervis. Jervis showed visible signs of impairment. Jervis was arrested and transported to the Spencer City jail where he is being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges-
• Joshua R. Jervis, 30, Chandler, IN
OVWI (Prior) – Level 6 Felony
Conditional License Violation – Class C Misdemeanor
Arresting Officer – Senior Trooper Jason Dunsworth
Trooper Teresa Bowling & Trooper Jacob Lauer
Assisting Agency – Spencer County Sheriff’s Office