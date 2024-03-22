On March 21, 2024, William S. Schindler, 62 of Cannelton was arrested on a warrant for Stalking, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.

The Cannelton Police Department initiated an investigation on March 11, 2024, after receiving a report that Schindler had stalked and harassed a victim.

A probable cause affidavit was completed, and an arrest warrant was issued.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Cannelton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 812-547-2111.

ANY CHARGES LEVELED AGAINST AN INDIVIDUAL ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS. ALL SUSPECTS/OFFENDERS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.