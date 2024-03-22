The Thyn Clark Cultural Center Atrium was packed on Thursday evening as two great organizations in Jasper merged together to become one. The Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition or ROJAC joined forces with Heart of Jasper to ensure a better, bigger, and brighter future for the City of Jasper.

ROJAC was an organization that has been around for over 20 years and behind some of the most important additions to the city of Jasper, namely the Riverwalk project. ROJAC has a Board of 9 members that Dave Buehler led.

Heart of Jasper, founded in 2020, is a 501(c)3 formed through a nationwide program, Main Street America, and is recognized as an Indiana Accredited Main Street.

All future projects will be generated and led through the Heart of Jasper Brand.

Heart of Jasper is structured with a Board of Directors and four main committees: Organization, Economic Vitality, Design, and Promotion.