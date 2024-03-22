Br. Michael Reyes, OSB, has recently been appointed the new director of Benedictine Oblates of Saint Meinrad Archabbey by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB. The assignment is effective on April 1st, 2024.

The previous director, Janis Dopp, passed away on October 12, 2023, after serving in that role for six years.

As an oblate director, Br. Michael will oversee and develop Saint Meinrad’s oblate community and program.

Br. Michael, 47, is a native of Manila, Philippines. He professed solemn vows as a Benedictine monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey in a ceremony on January 25, 2023. He is studying full-time for the priesthood at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He also serves as the director of Saint Meinrad Cultural Events.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of the Philippines and a master’s degree in music composition and theory from the University of Nevada. He earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in music composition from the University of Illinois in 2019. His work in the music field has received numerous awards in international competitions and concerts.

Before Br. Michael joined the monastery, his home parish was St. John’s Catholic Newman Center in Champaign, IL.

An oblate is a Christian person, lay or ordained, who wishes to live by the Rule of St. Benedict and deepen their relationship with God. Oblates are affiliated with a specific Benedictine monastery and share a spiritual union and human friendship with the monastic community there.