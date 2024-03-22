The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently announced their plans to host their annual Clay Shoot event to raise funds for their Community Grants Program on Friday, April 26th, at OFS Cool Springs in Velpen, Indiana.

The cost to participate is $125 per participant and teams of four are recommended. Guests will shoot from 12 stations at OFS Cool Springs, targeting over 100 sporting clay targets. Ammunition and lunch will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own 12-gauge semi-automatic or under-over shotguns for the event. This year’s event will feature both morning and afternoon sessions.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, ranging from $250 to $650.

Funds from this year’s Clay Shoot will benefit the 2025 Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Grants cycle.

To register or to become a sponsor for the 2024 Rotary Club of Dubois County Clay Shoot, contact rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com or download a registration form from the Club’s website at duboiscountyrotary.com. Limited space is available, so interested participants are encouraged to register today.