The Dubois County Community Foundation and Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) have announced they are joining forces for a new public art endeavor. This collaborative project will bring a mural to life on the exterior of Center on Fifth, the child advocacy center in Jasper.



The mural will be painted by Bloomington-based artist, Adam Long, and will depict a colorful aquarium scene with a variety of marine life encompassing the east side of the building.

Adam Long has painted over 200 murals and garnered national attention for his sprawling, 10,000-square-foot mural of the American flag painted on the roof of Bear Hardware store in Nashville, Indiana.



The mural is funded by the United Cabinet Endowment and bolstered by support from additional donors of the Community Foundation.

The project is scheduled to kick off in the coming weeks.

For more information about Adam Long and this project visit facebook.com/adam.long.739.