The Birdseye Town Hall conducted its monthly meeting on Thursday night to handle several, important pieces of town business. Here are some of the more important highlights:

The Town entered a contractual agreement with Silversmith Data based out of Michigan. This would essentially be their new data servicer with the tablets and technology allowing multiple uses by the Town Marshall, Volunteer Fire Department, Water, Sewer, etc. This would include full GIS Assest Programs to keep maintenance records for things like hydrant flushing, sewer checks, etc. Part of this agreement included the purchase of a new GPS Device and Apple Tablet for $3200. The set-up and hosting would run the town of Birdseye for $571 annually and the unlimited data cost would be $700 annually for a full upfront amount totaling $4471.

The situation with State Road 145 Closure just south of town in the area known as Birdseye Hill was discussed with the town believing, according to INDOT, the timeline for re-opening still looks like May to June as the damage to the road was worse than what was initially thought. The two main detours locals are currently using is the Birdseye Conservation Club Road which leads travelers back to State Highway 64 outside town limits and the gravel road known as the Birdseye Loop, situated just below the road closure, which leads travelers past the town cemetery and 5th Street before ending back up at State Road 145. The situation of the Birdseye Loop was discussed as the road is not used to seeing this much travel and needs gravel.

A discussion was had in regards to a dispute between the Town of Birdseye and a resident over who’s responsible for the repair of some lines that connect from home to the sewer as there is damage on two different properties owned by two different residents with the sewer connecting in the middle right underneath the road at the “Y” intersection between Harts Gravel Road and the Bergs Lane. This would need to be repaired before Calcar Paving out of Orange County, Indiana begins to repave the road as the road would need to be opened up for these repairs. The Town bylaws showed that the property owners are responsible for these costs.

The biggest topic was the discussion with Ohio Valley Timber Management, LLC about the harvesting of timber just south of Birdseye Hill where the two lagoons for the town sit. This would be done to improve and make for a healthier wooded area but also bring an influx of cash to the town as the property is rich with multiple trees including expensive white oak. OVT will essentially be a consultant that would enter into an agreement with the town for a percentage and then outsource bids for contractors to perform the work which the Town of Birdseye would have the final say as to which contractor they would enter into a contractual agreement with for the logging. It was mentioned the lagoons were put in back in the 1970s and the last known survey of the property was back in 1990. The town discussed they would reach out and try to get land survey quotes so OVT could give them a better estimate of where and how much they were harvesting and give Birdseye a better estimate as to the amount their timber was worth. The harvesting of timber could provide increased funds to repair or completely overhaul the Town of Birdseye sewer system. It was mentioned the sewer budget currently does not possess the funds for the project and could see costs in the $2 million range.

The Birdseye Town Hall meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month.