Dubois County Community Foundation announces the release of its 2023 Annual Report. The report summarizes key accomplishments, and stories of impact and provides an overview of the financial performance of the past year.

Highlights of the Community Foundation’s achievements in 2023 include:

· Total grantmaking of approximately $5.4 million to local causes

· Contributions of $7.4 million from local donors

· Investment returns of 17.5% increasing total assets to over $76 million

To view the 2023 Annual Report, please click here.