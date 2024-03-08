Kerry Lee “Kurt” Willard Jr., 42, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th at home surrounded by family and friends. Kurt was born January 11, 1982, in Charleston, West Virginia to Kerry Lee Sr. and Sharon (Higgenbotham) Willard. He married Natalee Neukam on October 20, 2001, at St. John’s Church in Evanston. Kurt was self-employed as a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial. He was a member of St. Joe’s Parish in Dale and the Dale Kiwanis Club. He ran the K Kids and was a Minutemen Coach. He endeared watching his children grow up, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, golfing, the beach, working with his clients, and gathering with family and friends.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Natalee, and their two children, Hope and Treyten Willard; his mother, Sharon (Mark) Duncan of Evanston; two sisters, Stacy (Aaron) Hufnagel of Indianapolis and Meredith (Montel) Peake of St. Louis, MO. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Lee Willard Sr.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 11th at 10:00 AM CST in St. Joseph’s Church in Dale. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3-7:00 PM CST and also on Monday at the funeral home from 7-9:30 AM CST. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.