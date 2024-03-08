They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and on Saturday, April 13, the music at The Astra will be bigger than ever as Texas-based band The Wilder Blue headlines a night featuring three musical acts. They will be coming to Jasper, IN fresh off of opening for Luke Combs the previous night on his stadium tour.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for balcony, $35 for the main floor, and $40 for seats in the first four rows. Doors open at 6:30 PM with Josh Merritt opening the music at 7:30 PM, followed by Ole 60 at 8:30 PM, and The Wilder Blue taking to the stage at 9:15 PM.

With their sharp storytelling along with gripping and gorgeous five-part harmonies, The Wilder Blue have created arrangements that can swing between fun, engaging, and lively one moment to stirring, booming, and chill-inducing the next. These are the essential elements that allow the Texas five-piece to put their own spin on rock-influenced country.

“There is music. And then there is The Wilder Blue, who feel so transcendent, they’re in a category all of their own.” – Saving Country Music

Their debut album Hill Country (2020) and its follow-up The Wilder Blue (2022) garnered comparisons to early Eagles and 80s-era Alabama by interweaving five-part harmonies with bluegrass arrangements of folk-rock and country songs. The band now has their latest album, Super Natural, released for everyone’s enjoyment.

Powerful singer/songwriter Josh Merritt will kick off the evening of music. Josh’s southern hospitality is immediately absorbed through the music that he makes and it’s no wonder why his name is being heard more and more as he makes his way up the ladder of success.

Ole 60 will follow Merritt on stage as they bring their mix between southern rock and Americana music to The Astra. Be sure to check out their latest EP, three twenty four, in prepping for this night which is sure to be loaded with amazing music.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft, and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.