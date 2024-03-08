On Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, Deputy Nathan Wiseman was patrolling the area of S State Rd 66 near Goodman Ridge when a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed. Deputy Wiseman then turned around to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Once he got the vehicle stopped, he made contact with the driver who provided an expired license which was later found to be suspended. Around this time English Marshal Derick Goldman stopped to assist Deputy Wiseman.

After learning of the suspension, they asked the passenger if he had a valid license. He said he didn’t have it on him and gave them a name and date of birth. They were unable to locate anyone in the system with that name. While trying to learn the passenger’s identity, Marshal Goldman deployed K9 Maui to perform a free air sniff. K9 Maui indicated to the odor of narcotics being in the vehicle.

After a search was conducted, they located what was suspected of being Methamphetamines, Oxycodone, Buspirone Hydrochloride, and Marijuana. While they were searching Deputy Mike Andry was able to obtain the identity of the passenger who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Harrison County. The driver and passenger were both transported to the Crawford County Jail without incident.

Arrested and Charged:

*Cody Reas, 26, Sellersburg, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Maintaining a common Nuisance – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

_______

*William Powell V, 25, New Albany, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Maintaining a common Nuisance – Class A Misdemeanor

False Identity Statement – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Wanted on Warrant – Harrison County

All charges are merely allegations, and all individuals are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.