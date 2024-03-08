The Pike County Economic Development Corporation and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Meeting Thursday night (3/7/24). At the meeting, prestigious awards were announced and handed out.

Betty Wright was honored as The Pike County Citizen Of The Year. The award is given to a leader or role model whose selflessness, foresight, and guidance have immeasurably impacted the quality of life in Pike County through volunteerism, leadership and self-determination.

Mi Patio (me-patio) was announced as the Business Of The Year. This award is given to an independently owned Pike County business that exudes growth, innovation, and exemplary service.

The annual dinner meeting featured highlights from last year from both Pike County Economic Development and the Pike County Chamber. The guest speaker was Clint Swisher with Old Ben Aqua Park and he announced plans for developments at the park including work to become a Jellystone Park by 2027.