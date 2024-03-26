Daniel Bowen has been awarded a relocation impact grant as part of the Choose Southern Indiana/Radius Indiana Employer Incentive Program.

Choose Southern Indiana’s Employer Incentive Program invests in incentive payments to new employees who are hired from out-of-state by local businesses in participating counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington. Radius Indiana and the

participating employers contribute funds to complete the $5,000 incentive grant.

Daniel and his wife Michelle are relocating to Huntingburg from Denver, Colorado. Daniel accepted a job at Jasper Engines & Transmissions in Information Technology as a Software Architect. Jasper Engines recommended Daniel for the grant.

Daniel, who grew up in Michigan and also lived in California for 20 years, was looking to move back to the Midwest and to a smaller, rural community. He’s looking forward to the small town, and friendly feel of Huntingburg and getting outdoors this spring.

This grant opportunity assists the Bowen family in establishing their new life in Dubois County. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.