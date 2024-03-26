On March 24, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Oak and Grove Street in Oakland City. Officers with the Oakland City Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and upon arriving Deputy Logan Lashbrook began an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that a Bronze 2017 Toyota Tundra had been in an accident with another vehicle. While speaking with the 66-year-old Larry Banks, the driver of the Tundra Deputy Lashbrook detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. At that point, Deputy Lashbrook began a roadside DUI investigation.

After the accident and DUI investigations, Mr. Banks was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With Endangerment.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene by the Gibson County Ambulance Service.



Assisting Deputy Lashbrook in his investigation as Oakland City Police Officer Jeff Hill.