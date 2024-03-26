On March 23, 2024, Deputies observed four sport motorcycles traveling at an excessive speed of 128 MPH in a 60 MPH speed zone on US 231 at the intersection of County Road 500 North. Deputy Hagan attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of SR 70 and US 231, but the motorcyclists fled south on US 231 at high rates of speed upon seeing the patrol car.

With the assistance of Lt. Parsley, Deputy Ricer and Rockport Police Officer Zink, Deputies were able to apprehend two of the motorcyclists in the Reo area without further incident.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Ramburger and 19-year-old Cannon Leduff, both of Utica, KY, were taken into custody and booked into the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center on the following charges:

Citation for Speeding: 128 in a 60

Resisting Law Enforcement w/ Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, a Misdemeanor

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.