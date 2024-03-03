The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Civilian Polygraph Examiner to serve in the Indiana State Police’s Area III, which includes the Bloomington, Evansville, and Jasper Districts.

The primary responsibility is to support the laboratory’s responsibilities in polygraph examinations and associated court presentations of routine and non-routine cases of varied complexity and difficulty under general supervision.

A Baccalaureate degree or higher is required and the salary starts at $63,869 per year but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans, and accrued time off.

For more information on this position or to apply, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp .

Questions about this position can be directed to First Sergeant Paul Hansard at either (765) 730-3054 or phansard@isp.in.gov.