Dubois Strong has announced the 2024 board of directors, including a new appointment to the Executive Committee.

Sue Habig, Human Resources Manager with Kimball Electronics Group, has been appointed to the Executive Committee this year. Habig has been involved with Dubois Strong for four years on the Board of Directors.

Nick Stevens of Old National Bank will continue to act as the organization’s board chair.

Matt Brames of Dubois REC will serve his second year as the board vice chair.

The full 2024 list of board members includes:

Mike Kluesner – Dubois County Council

Ken Sicard – Town of Ferdinand

Tom Thacker – Town of Holland

Jerry Allstott – Town of Birdseye

Janae Lange-Wendholt – Best Home Furnishings

Jacob Berg – Vincennes University, Jasper

Allison Menke – Baird Wealth Management/Representative for OFS

Scott Denhart – Masterbrand Cabinets

Matthew Schaick, Jeff Braun – Meyer Distributing

Joe Schitter – Kimball International

Luke Bawel – Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Preston Weisheit – Superior Ag Resources Cooperative

Melanie Powell – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Kyle Chase – Seufert Construction

Craig Buse – Springs Valley Bank & Trust

Tony Farmer – Smithville Communications

Jason Lents – Jasper Group

Christina Zazzetti – Hoosier Hills Credit Union

Rachelle Klem, Sabrina Schepers – Fifth Third Bank

Joanna Howard – ALASI

Nancy Eckerle – Jasper Chamber of Commerce

Whitney Lubbers – Visit Dubois County

Anthony Tarullo, Amy Gehlhausen – Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

With 2024 Executive Committee Members including: