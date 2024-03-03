Dubois Strong has announced the 2024 board of directors, including a new appointment to the Executive Committee.
Sue Habig, Human Resources Manager with Kimball Electronics Group, has been appointed to the Executive Committee this year. Habig has been involved with Dubois Strong for four years on the Board of Directors.
Nick Stevens of Old National Bank will continue to act as the organization’s board chair.
Matt Brames of Dubois REC will serve his second year as the board vice chair.
The full 2024 list of board members includes:
- Mike Kluesner – Dubois County Council
- Ken Sicard – Town of Ferdinand
- Tom Thacker – Town of Holland
- Jerry Allstott – Town of Birdseye
- Janae Lange-Wendholt – Best Home Furnishings
- Jacob Berg – Vincennes University, Jasper
- Allison Menke – Baird Wealth Management/Representative for OFS
- Scott Denhart – Masterbrand Cabinets
- Matthew Schaick, Jeff Braun – Meyer Distributing
- Joe Schitter – Kimball International
- Luke Bawel – Jasper Engines and Transmissions
- Preston Weisheit – Superior Ag Resources Cooperative
- Melanie Powell – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center
- Kyle Chase – Seufert Construction
- Craig Buse – Springs Valley Bank & Trust
- Tony Farmer – Smithville Communications
- Jason Lents – Jasper Group
- Christina Zazzetti – Hoosier Hills Credit Union
- Rachelle Klem, Sabrina Schepers – Fifth Third Bank
- Joanna Howard – ALASI
- Nancy Eckerle – Jasper Chamber of Commerce
- Whitney Lubbers – Visit Dubois County
- Anthony Tarullo, Amy Gehlhausen – Dubois County Chamber of Commerce
With 2024 Executive Committee Members including:
- Nick Stevens, Chair – Old National Bank
- Matt Brames, Vice Chair – Dubois REC
- Mayor Dean Vonderheide, Secretary – City of Jasper
- Jay Baker, Treasurer – German American Bank
- Mayor Neil Elkins – City of Huntingburg
- Sue Habig – Kimball Electronics
- Chad Blessinger – Dubois County Commissioner