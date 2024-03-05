Due to the overwhelming demand for their two separate sold-out Saturday night performances, the Lincoln Amphitheatre has added two repeat performances to its 2024 performance series.

Both events will be a part of the venue’s Sunday afternoon Amp Unplugged series and will feature full band and acoustic performances by the “Turn the Page” tribute to Bob Seger on Sunday, May 19th, and the “On the Border” tribute to The Eagles on Sunday, September 15th. Doors for both performances will open at 3 PM with the music beginning at 4 PM. All times are central.

Tickets for these special Sunday events are all general admission, cost $19.95 per ticket, and are available at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.